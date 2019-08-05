Florida man killed when pickup strikes tree in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 54-year-old Florida man was killed Sunday in Volusia County when his pickup truck crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Kenneth Hensey, of Fort Myers.

The FHP said Hensey was driving a 2017 Ford pickup south on Prevatte Avenue near State Road 44 when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Hensey, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

