Man ejected, killed when SUV hits tree along I-4 in Volusia

DeBARY, Fla. - A man was killed Friday morning when an SUV crashed into a tree along Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported just before 7 a.m. on I-4 east at mile marker 105 near DeBary.

The FHP said the SUV left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree. A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver suffered minor injuries, the FHP said. Three other passengers were taken to a hospital, according to troopers.

The right lane of I-4 east is blocked in the area.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.