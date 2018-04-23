Man falls to his death after crash on Marion County bridge, FHP says

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - A 20-year-old Florida man fell to his death late Sunday while crawling out the window of his car after crashing on the Ocklawaha Bridge in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Chad Lee Melnyk, of Floral City, died in the incident, which was reported at 9:55 p.m. on State Road 40 near Silver Springs.

According to the FHP, Melnyk was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala east on S.R. 40 and was crossing over the bridge when the vehicle went across the westbound lane for an unknown reasons and struck a concrete guardrail.

The car became lodged against the guardrail, and troopers said it appears Melynk crawled out of the driver's side window, fell over the guardrail and landed on the ground 72 feet below.

Melynk was pronounced dead by Marion County Fire Rescue.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.