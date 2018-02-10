Man, 55, fatally hit crossing Brevard County road, FHP says

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - An Alabama man died Friday night trying to cross a Brevard County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, identified as Richard Gyomber, 55, was trying to cross from the north side of State Road 520 to the south near the intersection of Newfound Harbor Drive around 8:40 p.m. when a woman driving east on SR 520 hit him.

Gyomber was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital, where he later died, according to the crash report.

Charges against the woman are pending the outcome of the investigation, the report said.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.