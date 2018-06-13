Man found dead in crashed vehicle along I-95 in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. - A man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed along I-95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was discovered Wednesday morning, but it's not known when the wreck occurred.

The FHP said troopers were called to I-95 south near mile marker 209 in Cocoa, where a vehicle struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.