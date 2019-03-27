Man, 68, hit, killed on Sand Lake Road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 68-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed late Tuesday in Orange County, according to officials.

The wreck was reported on Sand Lake Road near Currency Drive, just east of the Florida Turnpike.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old Orlando man.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, the FHP said.

The driver was not injured.



