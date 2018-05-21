Man killed, 2 teens hurt in wrong-way crash in Marion County, FHP says

OCALA, - A 48-year-old man was killed late Sunday in a wrong-way crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Bobby J. Eiland, of Hernando, died in the crash, which was reported at 11:39 p.m. on Northeast 58th Avenue.

According to the FHP, a witness said Eiland, who was driving a 1995 GMC Suburban, was headed north on 58th Avenue in the southbound lane.

The Suburban collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze that was carrying an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl, all of Silver Springs, troopers said.

Eiland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teens suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals, the FHP said. The 2-year-old suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital, troopers said.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash.

