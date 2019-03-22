Traffic

Man killed after hitting 3 utility poles near Merritt Island

Fatal crash investigated on State Road 520

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A man was killed late Thursday in Brevard County when he crashed into three utility poles, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on westbound State Road 520 near Sykes Creek Parkway, not far from Merritt Island.

Troopers said the driver of a Dodge Avenger lost control of the vehicle and struck a speed limit sign and three poles.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Troopers said the crash happened in a well-lit area near the Merritt Island Bridge.

"It's still under investigation as far as speed goes," a trooper said. "Always keep that in mind when you are driving."

No other details have been released.

