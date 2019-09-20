Man killed, woman hurt when Jeep crashes into tree in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. - A 30-year-old Citra man was killed and a woman was injured late Thursday when their Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Ellis A. Gilley-Nixon died in the crash, which was reported at 10:54 p.m. on County Road 318 at NE 24th Avenue.

Allie Smith, 27, of Citra, a passenger in the Jeep, was taken to UF Shands Hospital in stable condition, the FHP said.

According to the FHP, Gilley-Nixon was driving the 1999 Jeep east on C.R. 318 when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Gilley-Nixon was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

According to the FHP report, Gilley-Nixon and Smith were not wearing their seat belts.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, the FHP report said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.