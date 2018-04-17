Man leaps from Tampa bridge after truck catches fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Officials say a man leaped from a Florida bridge to escape his burning vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Adirut Promdi, 41, was traveling southbound Sunday on Howard Frankland Bridge when his vehicle experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire.

The man pulled the vehicle over, got out and jumped into the water, troopers said.

Tampa Fire Capt. James Gilligan told WTVT-TV the man jumped over the side of the bridge, adding that for unknown reasons the man leaped into the water from the highest part.

Promdi remained near the base of the bridge until he was rescued without injury.

