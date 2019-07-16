Man lying in Lake County road run over, killed

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old Umatilla man who was lying in a road was run over and killed late Monday in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Larry Howard died in the incident, which was reported at 10:20 p.m. on State Road 19 near Ravenswood Road.

According to the FHP, Howard was lying in the road for an unknown reason and was run over by a 2005 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Alachua man who never saw him.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.