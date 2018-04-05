Man struck, killed while crossing Orlando road, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was struck and killed in Orlando early Thursday while crossing a street, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Semoran Boulevard at Hazeltine National Drive.

Orlando police said the man was crossing Semoran from west to east when he was struck by a white car heading north.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, police siad.

Northbound Semoran Boulevard was closed from Frontage Road to Butler National Drive but later reopened.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.