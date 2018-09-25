Man struck, killed while crossing road in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 54-year-old Texas man was struck and killed while crossing a road in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday on State Road 44 near I-75.

The FHP said a 68-year-old Leesburg woman was driving a 2017 Kia sedan east on S.R. 44 when the Dallas man, whose name has not been released, was crossing the road and walked into the path of her car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, will not face any charges, according to the FHP.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.