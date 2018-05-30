Man struck on I-95 in Brevard while retrieving ladder, FHP says

COCOA, Fla. - A man retrieving a ladder that fell off his truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday was struck by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported on I-95 north at mile marker 202 near Cocoa.

The FHP said the man pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway and got out of his truck to get the ladder and was hit.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital, troopers said. His condition is not known.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.