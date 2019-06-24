Man suffers minor injuries in crash with Orlando patrol car, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 60-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a crash Sunday night with an Orlando Police Department patrol car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Christopher Moulton was making a left turn from Westmoreland Drive onto Michigan Street around 9:50 p.m. Sunday when the front right of his marked patrol car struck the front of a Nissan, which had been traveling northbound on Westmoreland Drive.

Michael Hagans, the 60-year-old Nissan driver, suffered a minor neck injury in the crash and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said. Moulton, 25, suffered minor injuries to his arm.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.