Marion County sheriff's deputy seriously hurt in head-on crash

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Marion County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured late Wednesday in a head-on crash near Silver Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Deputy Ryan Owens, 21, of Ocala, was injured in the wreck, which was reported at 10:45 p.m. on County Road 314 near Northeast 40th Street.

The FHP said Jeffrey Lenway, 48, of Silver Springs, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra south on C.R. 314 and crossed over the center lane, striking Owens' 2015 Ford Explorer, which is a marked Marion County sheriff's vehicle.

Owens slammed on his brakes and swerved to avoid the collision, but his SUV was struck head-on, troopers said.

Owens was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the FHP said.

Lenway was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers reported that neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The FHP said charges are pending against Lenway.

An investigation is ongoing.

