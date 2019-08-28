Traffic

Minivan wedges under dump truck in crash on Beachline in Orange County

Officials close westbound SR 528 near Wedgefield

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - A crash with entrapment has forced officials to close State Road 528 in Orange County.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on westbound S.R. 528 at mile marker 22 near Wedgefield.

More Traffic Headlines

Orange County fire officials said a minivan was wedged beneath a dump truck.

Officials said a man driving the minivan was taken to Orlando Health Regional Hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the dump truck, spilled about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, was not injured, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.