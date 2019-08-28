Minivan wedges under dump truck in crash on Beachline in Orange County

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - A crash with entrapment has forced officials to close State Road 528 in Orange County.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on westbound S.R. 528 at mile marker 22 near Wedgefield.

Orange County fire officials said a minivan was wedged beneath a dump truck.

Officials said a man driving the minivan was taken to Orlando Health Regional Hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the dump truck, spilled about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, was not injured, officials said.

#trafficalert #update State Road 528 (Beachline Expy) crash: male minivan driver extricated; transported to @orlandohealth Regional in fair condition, dump truck driver not injured, westbound highway remains closed, #HazMat crews handling 100 gal. diesel fuel spill.@FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/eVuHBInryE — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.