COCOA, Fla. - A moped rider was killed in a crash Thursday night in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. 1 at Silver Hill Lane in Cocoa.

The moped rider was pronounced deceased at the scene, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

