Motorcycle crash causes traffic back-up on I-95 in Brevard, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 has southbound backed up traffic after officials closed one lane.

Brevard County Fire Rescue crews said the crash near mile marker 194 involved a motorcycle with two riders.

Officials said the victims were taken to an area hospital, but are expected to survive.

A second crash on I-95 at the ramp from Fiske Boulevard added to the traffic headache, but no injuries were reported in the crash.

