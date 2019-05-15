Motorcycle rider killed in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was killed Tuesday night after his motorcycle crashed into a trailer on County Road 471 in Sumter County.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11 p.m. near county roads 471 and 721.

Jonathan Manfred Klein, of Ocala, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle when he attempted to pass a man driving a Ford pickup truck towing a trailer, according to the crash report. Troopers said Klein crashed into the trailer and his bike overturned, ejecting the rider.

Klein suffered fatal injuries and died at the crash scene, troopers said.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP crash report.

