Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run on I-4 in Seminole County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A motorcyclist was struck and critically injured Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported on I-4 east near State Road 436.
The victim was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient, the FHP said.
All lanes of I-4 east were closed in the area, but traffic was later able to get by. News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve advised drivers to avoid the area.
No other details, including information about the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist, have been released.
