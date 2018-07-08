Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked SUV in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Leesburg man died after his motorcycle collided with a parked vehicle in Lake County early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened a 12:03 a.m. in a neighborhood on Yale Retreat Road near Old Chisholm Trail.

Troopers said Carols Edgar, 22, was traveling on Yale Retreat Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a parked truck.

Edgar died on the scene.

Troopers are investigating the fatal crash.

