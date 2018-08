APOPKA, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in an Orange County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:25 p.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road at Beach Avenue near Apopka.

Troopers said a motorcycle and pickup truck collided, and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and died.

No one else was injured.

No other details have been released.

