Motorcyclist dies in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday in Osceola County.

Troopers said just after 11:40 p.m. that they were at the scene of the single-motorcycle crash that took place on Virginia Drive near Partin Drive.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it was not immediately known what time the crash actually took place.

The crash is still being investigated, troopers said.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.