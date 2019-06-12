Motorcyclist ejected, killed when car cuts him off in Osceola, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed Tuesday night when a car doing a U-turn cut off his motorcycle in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Brian Roman died in the crash, which was reported at 8:25 p.m. on U.S. 192 at Vineland Road.

The FHP said an unknown type of vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 192 and made a U-turn into the direct path of Roman, who was riding a 2007 Honda.

Roman braked hard, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the back of the car, troopers said. The motorcycle did not hit the car, the FHP said.

Roman, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

According to the FHP, witnesses said the driver of the car fled the scene, turning down a side street. The driver briefly got out of his car before leaving the area, officials said.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

