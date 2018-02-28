Motorcyclist injured in crash with Lake school bus, FHP says

LEESBURG, Fla. - A motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday morning when he or she crashed into a school bus in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The bus was carrying 14 students and the driver, but no one was injured, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was at fault in the crash, but no other details about the wreck have been released.

