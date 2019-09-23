Motorcyclist injured in crash with Daytona Beach police car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist was injured early Monday in a crash with a Daytona Beach police cruiser, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 3:14 a.m. on Main Street.

The FHP said a 43-year-old man parked his motorcycle in the sidewalk and when he pulled into traffic, he rode into the direct path of the police car.

The motorcycle and cruiser collided, and the man was taken to Halifax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

No other details have been released.







