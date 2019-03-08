17-year-old girl riding motorcycle killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle Thursday evening in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Starr Elisala-Leblanc, 17, of Orlando, died in the crash, which ocurred around 7:5 p.m. near Fairbanks Avenue and Adanson Street.

Troopers said an SUV was heading east on Fairbanks Avenue as the motorcycle headed west on the roadway.

Both vehicles had a solid green light. Troopers said at the intersection at Adanson Street, the driver of the SUV made a left turn, traveling into the direct path of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle struck the right front of the SUV, troopers said.

Elisala-Leblanc was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to the FHP. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

A hazmat crew was at the scene for a fuel spill, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.