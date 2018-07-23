Pickup truck strikes, kills motorcyclist in Orange County

A motorcyclist is struck and killed in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6 a.m. on Colonial Drive at State Road 417.

Troopers said a 30-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2009 Yamaha east on Colonial Drive, where there was a flashing yellow light, when a 2016 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Orlando man struck him after turning off northbound State Road 417, which had a flashing red light.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to Florida Hospital East, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The pickup driver was not injured, according to the FHP.

All eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive were closed in the area.

Rain fell across Central Florida early Monday, but it's not known if it played a role in the wreck.

No other details have been released.

