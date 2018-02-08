Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 ramp in DeBary, deputies say

DeBARY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a truck near an Interstate 4 ramp in Volusia County, deputies said.

Carl Lee Pierce, 28, of Deltona, died in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. off Dirksen Drive in DeBary, officials said.

Pierce was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Dirksen Drive when an eastbound 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Dustin Lee Lindsey, 32, of Lake Mary, turned into his path, deputies said.

The vehicles collided and Pierce died, deputies said.

Authorities said it appears both drivers had a green light at the time of the crash.

There were no immediate signs of any driver impairment, and speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Dirksen was closed in the area for hours but later reopened.



