16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a collision with another vehicle in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Brian McCumber, of Sorrento, died in the crash, which was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Round Lake Road at Kelly Park Road.

The FHP said McCumber was northbound on Round Lake Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle. A 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 42-year-old Mount Dora man, was southbound and making a left turn when the motorcycle struck the right rear of his car, the FHP said.

McCumber was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Corolla suffered minor injuries and was taken to Florida Hospital Apopka.

The crash remains under investigation.

