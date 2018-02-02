Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Mount Dora, FHP says

A motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Lake County, troopers say.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 34-year-old Tavares man died in the crash, which was reported at 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Wolf Branch Road and Round Lake Road in Mount Dora.

Troopers said a 25-year-old Sorrento woman was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup and pulled out from a stop sign into the direct path of the motorcyclist.

The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the pickup, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver of the pickup, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Florida Hospital Waterman with minor injuries, the FHP said.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, and charges are pending, according to the FHP.

The intersection is closed.

"Please avoid this area until further notice," Lake County sheriff's deputies said.

No other details have been released.

