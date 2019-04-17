Motorcyclist killed in Deltona overnight crash discovered next day

DELTONA, Fla. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday overnight and discovered the next morning off Deltona Boulevard, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported in the area of the 900 block of Deltona Boulevard at a bend in the road, deputies said. The rider failed to make the turn and ran off to the right side of the road into a small tree and a power pole.

Deputies said the rider was pronounced dead at the scene but it appears he was there for several hours before he was found.

Deputies said the rider will not be publicly identified until his family can be notified.

