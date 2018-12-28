Motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old motorcycle driver was killed Thursday night in a crash near U.S. 192 in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was parked facing west on Alligator Lake Shore at U.S. 192 at 11:58 p.m. when he attempted to cross onto the eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 and traveled into the path of an oncoming Honda van.

The motorcycle hit the van and was knocked into the path of another vehicle, troopers said. The third vehicle involved was unable to avoid hitting the motorcycle, according to the crash report.

The 32-year-old driver from Orlando has not been identified yet.

The crash is still under investigation.

