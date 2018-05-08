Motorcyclist struck by BMW, killed after running stop sign, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed late Monday in Orange County after running a stop sign and getting struck by a BMW, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 10:14 p.m. at Landstar Boulevard and Kentucky Woods Circle.

The FHP said the motorcyclist, a Davenport man whose name has not been released, was riding west on Kentucky Woods Circle and did not stop at the stop sign. A 2006 BMW 325i traveling north on Landstar struck the biker, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the BMW, a 55-year-old Orlando man, was not injured, the FHP said.

