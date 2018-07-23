Multi-vehicle crash closes I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash has forced officials to close I-4 in Orange County.
The crash was reported on I-4 west near Universal Boulevard in Orlando.
Video from Sky 6 showed two cars that apparently crashed head-on and another vehicle overturned.
Rain fell across Central Florida early Monday, but it's not known if it played a role in the wreck.
Details about the crash have not been released.
MULTI vehicle crash has WB I-4 shutdown at Universal Blvd pic.twitter.com/YSf3MsNWbK — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 23, 2018
