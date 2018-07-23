Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-4 in Orlando

White sedan overturns in wreck near Universal Orlando

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A crash closes I-4 near Universal.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash has forced officials to close I-4 in Orange County.

The crash was reported on I-4 west near Universal Boulevard in Orlando.

Video from Sky 6 showed two cars that apparently crashed head-on and another vehicle overturned.

Rain fell across Central Florida early Monday, but it's not known if it played a role in the wreck.

Details about the crash have not been released.

