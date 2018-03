Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound 417 at Innovation Way.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving several vehicles closed State Road 417 in Orange County on Thursday, officials said.

The crash was reported on S.R 417 north near Innovation Way.

All northbound lanes of the toll road were closed but later reopened.

Details about the crash have not been released.

