Multiple I-4, SR 408 ramps closing overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several ramps at Interstate 4 and State Road 408 will be closed overnight Friday so concrete can be poured to build a new ramp.

The Florida Department of Transportation said closures of the I-4 exit ramps to S.R. 408, the S.R. 408 exit ramps to I-4, the westbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Division Avenue, and the eastbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Orange Blossom Trail will take place between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Concrete for the new westbound S.R. 408 ramp to westbound I-4 will be poured during the closure.

The schedule could be modified or delayed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

