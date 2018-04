DeLAND, Fla. - A traffic alert has been issued for drivers in Volusia County.

New York Avenue will be closed in both directions just west of Woodland Boulevard in DeLand starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

The closure will last until Monday morning as crews replace a concrete slab, officials said.

Drivers can use Rich and Howry avenues as alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.