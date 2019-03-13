News 6 crew helps woman moments before car bursts into flames

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thanks to the help of News 6 crew, a woman safely escaped her car moments before it burst into flames.

News 6 anchor Justin Campbell and producer Gaby Nunez were traveling to another scene when they saw smoke coming from a car on Orange Blossom Trail near Ace Road.

Campbell alerted the woman in the car, yelling repeatedly at her to get out of her car.

The woman finally exited her vehicle, which caught fire moments later.

The News 6 crew called 911 and stayed with the woman until firefighters showed up and extinguished the blaze.

The driver was not injured.

The cause of the fire is not known.





