Northbound Kirkman Road exit to shift to left side starting Thursday

Drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 4 will now have to shift left to exit on Kirkman Road as the interchange is redesigned.

It's all part of the I-4 Ultimate Project. The current eastbound exit ramp on the right side is closing until next summer, starting Thursday.

Instead, drivers will detour and exit on the left side. The detour will take them to a signal light, where drivers will then make another left on Grand National, that will take them over to Major Boulevard, and then make another left onto northbound Kirkman Road.

The redesigned Kirkman Road interchange will have ramps on both sides and will also connect to new I-4 express lanes. It'll reopen summer 2019.

The ramp is going to shut down right before the early part of rush hour at 5 a.m. Thursday and stay that way until next summer.



