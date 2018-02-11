Northbound lanes of I-95 closed in Mims after crash, officials say

MIMS, Fla. - The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed in Mims after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened Saturday night on NB I-95 near mile marker 223.

Officials said five vehicles were involved in the crash.

There were seven patients, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue, with one person taken to a hospital. Officials said there were no serious injuries.

