Northbound US 1 lanes closed in Cocoa as officials investigate deadly crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The northbound lanes of US 1 are closed at the intersection of Camp Road after a fatal crash in Cocoa Sunday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Honda, only identified as an 87-year-old man, rolled through a stop sign and collided with a pickup driven by William Wells, 53.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

Troopers said the elderly man died of his injuries, while Wells was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials said drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is being diverted west on Camp Road to Grissom Parkway, north to Fay Boulevard and then east to rejoin US 1, officials said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.