Ocala driver with .217 BAC level hits, kills bicyclist, police say

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man is facing charges after he hit and killed a bicyclist early Thursday while driving a pickup truck when he was under the influence, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officers said Harold Fleming, 41, was driving his Ford F150 east on Northeast 24th Street around 1:50 a.m. when he veered into the westbound lane and hit 33-year-old Perry Joshua Nolan Perez.

Perez was thrown from his bicycle and hit a set of utility pole wires before landing on the northern shoulder of the road, police said. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Fleming continued eastbound until he reached the 2300 block of NE 24th Street, where he stopped to report the incident, police said.

Breath samples collected by Ocala police revealed that Fleming had BAC levels of .217 and .205, authorities said.

Fleming is charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, police said.

The crash marks the third traffic-related fatality of 2018 in the city of Ocala, according to police. Officers said all three fatalities were caused by hit-and-run crashes.

