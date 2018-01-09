Ocala man, 41, killed in ATV crash, FHP says

OCALA, Fla. - A 41-year-old Ocala man was killed Monday in an ATV crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Kevin Lynn Bayman died in the crash, which was reported at 6:35 p.m. near SW 153 Loop near SW 158 St. Road.

The FHP said Bayman was riding a 2008 Yamaha 700R when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road. The ATV went under some brush and shrubs and overturned, troopers said.

Bayman was taken to West Marion Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

