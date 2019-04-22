2 dead, 1 injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed and another was hospitalized Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The double fatal crash was reported near North Apopka Vineland Drive and Dressage Drive.

Authorities said Delric Freeman, 37, struck the left side of a vehicle driven by Bhowani Jagmohan, 25, as Jagmohan was attempting to make a left turn.

Jagmohan and another unidentified passenger were killed, authorities said.

Freeman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Orlando hospital, according to officials.

Meanwhile, as a Florida Highway Patol trooper was directing traffic in the area, the driver of an SUV struck his cruiser, officials said. It's not believed the trooper was hurt, but it's unclear if the driver was injured.

The crashes remain under investigation.

