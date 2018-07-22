Ocoee police search for vehicle in hit-and-run crash

OCOEE, Fla. - Police are searching for a vehicle after it struck a motorcyclist and did not stop at the scene early Sunday morning in Ocoee, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and West Road in reference to a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle.

Ocoee PD said the suspect vehicle did not stop or call police for help after the accident.

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a Jeep Cherokee or similar SUV with a blue stripe or blue marking. The vehicle may have damage on the passenger side with a dent and possibly a shattered window.

Police said the suspect vehicle stopped for a few seconds and then fled the scene on West Road toward the State Road 429.

The picture below is not the exact vehicle in question but is one similar to the suspect’s.

Anyone with information or possible knowledge of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department at (407) 905-3160 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) or by clicking this link. You can remain anonymous.



