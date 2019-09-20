Off-duty Ocala police officer killed in motorcycle crash

OCALA, Fla. - A 43-year-old off-duty Ocala police officer was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Daniel Wagner, of Ocala, died in the crash, which was reported at 11:04 p.m. on SW 95th Street Road.

The Ocala Police Department confirmed that Wagner was an officer with the agency.

"The Ocala Police Department is at a loss for words in the devastation and is heartbroken over this event. We request prayers for the family as well as the OPD family as we mourn this incredible loss. Officer Wagner was a vital member of this organization and his kindness, comradery and professionalism will be missed," the agency said in a statement.

The FHP said Wagner was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson west on SW 95th Street Road when he veered left and traveled across the grass median while rotating. The bike laid down and traveled into the eastbound lanes, and Wagner was ejected from his Harley, troopers said.

Wagner was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he died, the FHP said.

According to the FHP report, it's not known if Wagner was wearing a helmet or if alcohol played a role in the crash.

