Off-duty officer rescues 2 from submerged vehicle in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An off-duty corporal with the Cocoa Police Department rescued two victims from a submerged vehicle near his home early Wednesday morning.

Titusville police were called around 12:45 a.m. to a crash near Vacation Villas Lane and Knox McRae Drive.and found Cpl. Kenneth Brackin, an off-duty six-year veteran of the Cocoa Police Department, helping the victims out of an overturned vehicle that was almost completely submerged.

Police said a white 2003 Chevrolet sedan traveling west on Knox McRae Drive struck a fire hydrant, went airborne and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch.

Brackin heard the crash and ran to assist the trapped victims by wading in chest-high water and pulling them out of the vehicle to safety.

“Law enforcement officers are never truly off-duty," Titusville Police Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said. “They are always prepared to take action if needed."

The victims were not seriously injured.

No other details were released.



