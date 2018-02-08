Orange Avenue shut down in Orlando after pedestrian struck, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange Avenue is shut down between Pineloch and Michigan Street after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, officials said.

Police said the victim was walking across the roadway when he was hit.

A witness reported that the victim, who is reportedly a homeless man, struck his head on the windshield in the crash.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is being questioned.

No other details were immediately released.

